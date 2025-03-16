Left Menu

Royal Legacy: Remembering Arvind Singh Mewar

Arvind Singh Mewar, the 81-year-old chairman of HRH Group of Hotels and member of Mewar's royal family, died after prolonged illness. Survived by his family, he was known for promoting tourism in Udaipur and playing a key role in continuing Mewar's grand legacy. His funeral is scheduled for Monday.

Arvind Singh Mewar
Arvind Singh Mewar, a prominent figure in Rajasthan's royal lineage and chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels, passed away in Udaipur on Sunday after a long battle with illness. He was 81. His death leaves a notable void in the realms of tourism and heritage, as he was a significant promoter of Udaipur's cultural appeal.

Family members, including his wife Vijayraj Kumari, son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and daughters Bhargavi Kumari Mewar and Padmaja Kumari Parmar, survive him. Several political and cultural leaders, such as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former CM Vasundahra Raje, and BJP leaders, expressed their condolences over his demise.

Educated internationally and a seasoned hotelier, Mewar also made strides in sports, contributing to cricket and polo. He led the establishment of the Mewar Polo team, and was a pioneer in microlight aviation in India. His leadership of the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation furthered his family's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

