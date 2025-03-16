Left Menu

Celebrating Unity: Delhi BJP's Iftar Event for Harmony

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended an Iftar event hosted by Delhi BJP's Minority Morcha, emphasizing the importance of unity and harmony. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other leaders participated, highlighting the cultural significance of such events during the holy month of Ramadan. The event aimed to strengthen societal bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:51 IST
Celebrating Unity: Delhi BJP's Iftar Event for Harmony
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made an appearance at an Iftar event held by the BJP's Minority Morcha at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, advocating for societal unity and harmony. Gupta underscored the cultural significance of the gathering, which was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders.

This marks the second Iftar program attended by BJP leaders since taking over the Delhi government from the AAP in recent Assembly elections. The event also saw participation from several notable figures, including Minority Morcha's national president Jamal Siddiqui and international Kho Kho player Nasreen Sheikh.

The gathering was celebrated as part of the Ramadan observance, aiming to reflect the essence of unity, generosity, and shared blessings. Anees Abbasi, President of the Delhi BJP Minority Morcha, expressed the event's spirit, focused on fostering communal harmony and a prosperous future for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025