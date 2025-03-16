Celebrating Unity: Delhi BJP's Iftar Event for Harmony
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended an Iftar event hosted by Delhi BJP's Minority Morcha, emphasizing the importance of unity and harmony. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other leaders participated, highlighting the cultural significance of such events during the holy month of Ramadan. The event aimed to strengthen societal bonds.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made an appearance at an Iftar event held by the BJP's Minority Morcha at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, advocating for societal unity and harmony. Gupta underscored the cultural significance of the gathering, which was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders.
This marks the second Iftar program attended by BJP leaders since taking over the Delhi government from the AAP in recent Assembly elections. The event also saw participation from several notable figures, including Minority Morcha's national president Jamal Siddiqui and international Kho Kho player Nasreen Sheikh.
The gathering was celebrated as part of the Ramadan observance, aiming to reflect the essence of unity, generosity, and shared blessings. Anees Abbasi, President of the Delhi BJP Minority Morcha, expressed the event's spirit, focused on fostering communal harmony and a prosperous future for the country.
