Odisha Bids Farewell to Legendary Odia Poet Ramakanta Rath

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tributes to eminent poet Ramakanta Rath, who passed away at 90. Rath, a Padma Bhushan awardee and former Chief Secretary, was pivotal to modern Odia literature. His funeral will be held with state honours. Tributes poured in from prominent leaders and poets.

Updated: 17-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:05 IST
Renowned Odia poet Ramakanta Rath, aged 90, passed away, prompting floral tributes from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other leaders. Rath, noted for his impactful contribution to modern Odia literature, will be cremated with full state honours at Swargadwar in Puri.

Chief Minister Majhi, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, acknowledged Rath's dual legacy as both a literary figure and an adept administrator, highlighting his tenure as chief secretary from 1990-1992. Rath's works, like 'Sri Radha', have cemented his place in Odia literary history.

The passing of Rath, a recipient of numerous awards including the Padma Bhushan, has drawn condolences from figures such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, underscoring his enduring impact on readers and poets alike.

