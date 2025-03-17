Odisha Bids Farewell to Legendary Odia Poet Ramakanta Rath

Renowned Odia poet Ramakanta Rath, aged 90, passed away, prompting floral tributes from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other leaders. Rath, noted for his impactful contribution to modern Odia literature, will be cremated with full state honours at Swargadwar in Puri.

Chief Minister Majhi, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, acknowledged Rath's dual legacy as both a literary figure and an adept administrator, highlighting his tenure as chief secretary from 1990-1992. Rath's works, like 'Sri Radha', have cemented his place in Odia literary history.

The passing of Rath, a recipient of numerous awards including the Padma Bhushan, has drawn condolences from figures such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, underscoring his enduring impact on readers and poets alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)