Controversy and Security: The Debate Over Aurangzeb's Grave

In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, calls for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave have led to increased security measures, with visitors now required to show identification. The move comes amidst protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who demand the grave's demolition.

Amidst historical tensions, Aurangzeb is viewed as a controversial figure, particularly for his actions against the Marathas and notable incidents from the past, including the execution of Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj's son. In response, multiple security posts have been set up to manage the situation.

Despite fears of unrest, the grave's caretaker insists that the area remains peaceful. However, the number of visitors has noticeably declined. The VHP's demands underscore enduring grievances, with the organization threatening further actions should their calls be ignored.

