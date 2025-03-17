Restoring the Shahi Jama Masjid: A Tale of History and Tension

Efforts to restore the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal are proceeding into their second day, as laborers work under the directive of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The mosque, a focal point of discord, is seeing increased manpower from Tuesday.

Tensions in Sambhal have simmered since a survey of the mosque incited riots last November, leaving four dead and several injured. Current restoration aligns with a directive from the Allahabad High Court after the mosque became embroiled in controversy over a claim that it was built on an ancient Hindu temple site.

The court mandated the ASI to complete whitewashing of the mosque's exterior walls. The mosque's president, Zafar Ali, has confirmed arrangements for improved lighting by ASI, with additional labor poised to enact further enhancements this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)