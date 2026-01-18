Left Menu

Arunachal Congress Demands Restoration of MGNREGA Scheme

The APCC president, Bosiram Siram, urged the government to revoke the renaming of MGNREGA, criticizing the political motivations and the dilution of rural workers' rights. He emphasized the unfairness of reduced employment guarantees and critiqued technological monitoring as exclusionary for remote laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Bosiram Siram has called for an immediate reversal of the renaming and restructuring of MGNREGA by the central government. Siram argued that these changes undermine the scheme's promise of being rights-based and detrimentally impact rural workers' entitlements.

Addressing the gathering at the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram outreach program in Loing, Siram expressed that the renaming of the scheme to VB-G-RAM-G was politically motivated and posed a threat to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. He stressed that MGNREGA was a rights-based law endorsed by Parliament, not a tool to be altered by any ruling party.

The APCC leader also criticized the scheme's structural changes and highlighted how the introduction of technological monitoring measures excluded marginalized communities. He called for a restoration of MGNREGA to its original form to ensure its legal guarantees remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

