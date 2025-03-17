Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Proposed Jetty Near Gateway of India

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar acknowledges representations from residents associations opposing the Rs 229 crore jetty project near Gateway of India, citing environmental concerns. The project, led by state ports minister Nitesh Rane, aims to alleviate pressure on existing infrastructure, but local groups demand further feasibility studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:17 IST
Controversy Surrounds Proposed Jetty Near Gateway of India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has addressed concerns from several residents associations opposing the construction of a Rs 229 crore jetty. The project, planned near the Gateway of India, has sparked environmental worries among the local community.

The jetty's foundation, laid by state ports minister Nitesh Rane, forms part of a larger plan that includes a terminal building and berthing facilities. While funds have already been allocated in the state budget, local groups claim their objections have been ignored. They argue the project could harm the environment significantly.

In response, Narwekar has organized and promised future meetings to facilitate dialogue between concerned residents and authorities. Despite assurances from the Maharashtra Maritime Board regarding safety measures, residents demand further feasibility studies to assess potential flooding and climate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025