Controversy Surrounds Proposed Jetty Near Gateway of India

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has addressed concerns from several residents associations opposing the construction of a Rs 229 crore jetty. The project, planned near the Gateway of India, has sparked environmental worries among the local community.

The jetty's foundation, laid by state ports minister Nitesh Rane, forms part of a larger plan that includes a terminal building and berthing facilities. While funds have already been allocated in the state budget, local groups claim their objections have been ignored. They argue the project could harm the environment significantly.

In response, Narwekar has organized and promised future meetings to facilitate dialogue between concerned residents and authorities. Despite assurances from the Maharashtra Maritime Board regarding safety measures, residents demand further feasibility studies to assess potential flooding and climate impacts.

