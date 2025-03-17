Controversy Erupts as Influencer Orry Faces Backlash Over Alcohol Consumption Near Vaishno Devi Shrine
Social media influencer Orry and seven others face backlash after being booked for consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The incident prompted demands from local political leaders for swift police action, citing damage to religious sentiments.
- Country:
- India
Social media influencer Orry and seven companions were booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel near Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the police confirmed on Monday.
The incident has sparked outrage among the public, with BJP and Peoples Democratic Party legislators pressing for strict action against those involved. The police have stated that the group was booked for 'violating the law' and a team has been organized to apprehend them for 'offending public sentiments.'
An FIR was filed following a complaint at Katra police station on March 15 that hotel guests were found drinking on the premises, defying established regulations prohibiting alcohol due to the site's proximity to the revered shrine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Budget Session: Calls for Statehood Restoration Intensify
Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood and Progress
Congress Leader's Remarks on Rohit Sharma Spark Political Backlash
Jammu and Kashmir CM Rules Out BJP Alliance, Praises Ex-PM Manmohan Singh
Restoring Statehood: A Commitment for Jammu and Kashmir's Future