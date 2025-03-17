Entertainment Headlines: Memorials and Scandals

In a poignant tribute, fans of the late British singer Liam Payne have dedicated a bench in his memory at the British Cemetery in Buenos Aires. Payne, a former member of the pop sensation One Direction, tragically died after an accidental fall from a hotel.

Across the globe, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is in the midst of a personal and professional storm. Brands such as Prada have ended collaborations with the actor after allegations surfaced regarding his past relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron, who passed away in February.

This controversy has cast a shadow over Soo-hyun's career, whose fame skyrocketed with roles in popular Korean dramas "My Love from the Star" and "Queen of Tears." Allegations of dating Kim while she was underage add further complexity to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)