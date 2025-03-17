Left Menu

Entertainment Headlines: Memorials and Scandals

The entertainment world witnessed a tribute to late British singer Liam Payne with a commemorative bench in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces severed brand endorsements following a scandal concerning his past relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron, who died earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST
Entertainment Headlines: Memorials and Scandals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a poignant tribute, fans of the late British singer Liam Payne have dedicated a bench in his memory at the British Cemetery in Buenos Aires. Payne, a former member of the pop sensation One Direction, tragically died after an accidental fall from a hotel.

Across the globe, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is in the midst of a personal and professional storm. Brands such as Prada have ended collaborations with the actor after allegations surfaced regarding his past relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron, who passed away in February.

This controversy has cast a shadow over Soo-hyun's career, whose fame skyrocketed with roles in popular Korean dramas "My Love from the Star" and "Queen of Tears." Allegations of dating Kim while she was underage add further complexity to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025