Gamini's Cubs: Boosting Tourism in Kuno National Park

Cheetah Gamini and her four cubs have been released into the Kuno National Park, enhancing wildlife tourism and conservation efforts in Madhya Pradesh. The project has increased the wild cheetah population to 17, with significant economic implications for the region's tourism and biodiversity.

Cheetah Gamini and her four cubs are the latest additions to the Kuno National Park, offering tourists a rare chance to see these majestic creatures in the wild. Released into the park's Khajuri forest area, they join 13 other cheetahs in this expansive wildlife reserve.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the release as pivotal for the cheetah project and overall wildlife conservation. He emphasized that the increasing cheetah population in KNP will enhance tourism, create jobs, and strengthen Chambal region's economy, marking the state's fortune in hosting this intercontinental initiative.

The project, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, involves translocating cheetahs from Africa, with 26 now in the park, including 14 cubs born in India. This effort aims to restore cheetahs nationwide and boost regional tourism.

