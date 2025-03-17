Left Menu

Language as a Bridge: Naidu Urges Linguistic Unity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized avoiding political disputes over languages. Highlighting Hindi as a national language, he advocated for multilingual learning to enhance communication and opportunities, emphasizing success for those educated in their mother tongue. Naidu backed the three-language formula amidst ongoing regional linguistic controversies.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday stressed that language should not be a matter of division, urging avoidance of political disputes over linguistic issues.

Naidu highlighted the importance of Hindi as India's national language and encouraged the learning of multiple languages to improve communication and enhance livelihood opportunities.

In the backdrop of a debate on Hindi imposition, Naidu endorsed the three-language formula, asserting that people who study in their mother tongue achieve global success.

