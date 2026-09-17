Leaders Gather in Kashi to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday & Vision for a Developed India

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, key political figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers for Modi's longevity and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.' Celebrations included rituals, outreach programs, and prasad distribution for spreading public service messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:23 IST
Leaders Gather in Kashi to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday & Vision for a Developed India
Leaders at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of political unity, several prominent leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Joined by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, the group offered prayers for Modi's long and healthy life, emphasizing a shared vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed India.

Amidst the spiritual ambiance, Defence Minister Singh engaged with reporters, expressing the leaders' hopes for sustained national leadership under Modi. Collaboratively, they performed rituals aimed at ensuring the Prime Minister's continued guidance in realizing national aspirations.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath proclaimed that India's trajectory towards becoming a global economic leader is contingent on Modi’s leadership. The meeting also recognized sanitation workers at the temple, further illustrating the event’s community-oriented spirit. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu hailed the day as historic, confident in Modi’s ability to lead India toward development over the next 25 years.

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