French Politician Calls for Return of Statue of Liberty Amid US Policy Discontent
French politician Raphael Glucksmann has suggested that the US return the Statue of Liberty to France due to President Trump's policies. Although his views don't reflect all French citizens, they highlight growing European concern about US politics. The US government owns the statue, making such a return unlikely.
- Country:
- France
French politician Raphael Glucksmann is stirring controversy by suggesting the United States return the Statue of Liberty to France. His remarks stem from dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump's policies, which he claims conflict with the values the statue represents.
Glucksmann's call resonates with those in Europe disturbed by Trump's foreign and domestic policy shifts. However, the statue remains US property, a gift from France in 1886 to celebrate American independence and the friendship between the two nations.
While Glucksmann's proposal is unlikely to succeed, it underscores tensions in French-US relations. French President Emmanuel Macron treads carefully, balancing diplomatic efforts with critical responses to Trump's administration, as illustrated by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's strong disapproval of US actions regarding Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
