Left Menu

FX Greenlights 'Snowfall' Spinoff, Reviving 1990s L.A. Tale

'Snowfall' spinoff gets pilot from FX, continues 1990s L.A. story. Gail Bean and Isaiah John return as Wanda and Leon. Exec producers include Dave Andron and Malcolm Spellman. Set for production this summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:49 IST
FX Greenlights 'Snowfall' Spinoff, Reviving 1990s L.A. Tale
Gail Bean and Isaiah John (Image Source: Instagram/@isaiahkjohn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FX has officially ordered a pilot for a new spinoff of the crime drama series 'Snowfall', Deadline reports. Actors Gail Bean and Isaiah John will reprise their roles as Wanda and Leon. The new series will continue the narrative set in the 1990s, depicting South Central Los Angeles' transition from the drugs era to gangster rap.

Gail Bean's character will serve as a bridge between the original and the new series, which aims to introduce additional main characters. While Wanda and Leon are confirmed, it's unclear if other characters will return. Deadline indicates that casting is imminent, with production slated to begin this summer.

The project comes from 'Snowfall' veterans Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson, with Malcolm Spellman joining as an executive producer. The original series, which had co-creators John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, concluded after six seasons. Known for its portrayal of a CIA operation's impact on South Central L.A., the series featured Damson Idris among its lead actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025