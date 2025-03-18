FX Greenlights 'Snowfall' Spinoff, Reviving 1990s L.A. Tale

FX has officially ordered a pilot for a new spinoff of the crime drama series 'Snowfall', Deadline reports. Actors Gail Bean and Isaiah John will reprise their roles as Wanda and Leon. The new series will continue the narrative set in the 1990s, depicting South Central Los Angeles' transition from the drugs era to gangster rap.

Gail Bean's character will serve as a bridge between the original and the new series, which aims to introduce additional main characters. While Wanda and Leon are confirmed, it's unclear if other characters will return. Deadline indicates that casting is imminent, with production slated to begin this summer.

The project comes from 'Snowfall' veterans Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson, with Malcolm Spellman joining as an executive producer. The original series, which had co-creators John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, concluded after six seasons. Known for its portrayal of a CIA operation's impact on South Central L.A., the series featured Damson Idris among its lead actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)