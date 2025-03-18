Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Bill Gates for Strategic Collaboration

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit New Delhi for a wedding reception before meeting Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The meeting aims to explore collaborations between the Gates Foundation and Andhra Pradesh in education, health, and agriculture, with potential agreements forthcoming.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is heading to New Delhi with a packed itinerary. He plans to attend a high-profile wedding reception and will also engage in strategic talks with Bill Gates.

The Chief Minister's engagement includes a wedding reception hosted by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is expected to depart from Amaravati on Tuesday afternoon.

On March 19, Naidu will have a significant meeting with Bill Gates, focusing on the Gates Foundation's potential collaborations with Andhra Pradesh across pivotal sectors such as education, health, and agriculture. Formal agreements are anticipated to be finalized during this interaction.

