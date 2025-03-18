Dr. Hemant Barua: Pioneering Astrological Excellence in India

Celebrating astrological excellence, Dr. Hemant Barua received the Best Astrologer in India 2025 award at the prestigious Star Achievers Award - Season 16. The accolade highlights his remarkable contributions to the field, blending traditional Vedic practices with modern research-driven techniques.

Over a career spanning 25 years, Dr. Barua has successfully offered guidance to over 75,000 individuals, including Bollywood stars, politicians, and business leaders, making precise predictions and providing effective solutions. His pioneering Trimaysha technique sets him apart, focusing on scientific and research-based astrology.

Beyond consultations, Dr. Barua dedicates himself to astrological education, mentoring over 100 successful astrologers and running a popular YouTube channel. His ability to make complex concepts accessible has earned him numerous awards, reinforcing his position as a leading figure in modern astrology.

(With inputs from agencies.)