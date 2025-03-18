Violence Erupts in Nagpur: 'Chhaava' Film Sparks Unrest

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that recent violence in Nagpur was premeditated, with targets set on specific houses following the film 'Chhaava', which reignited public anger against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie, centered on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Son of Shivaji Maharaj, stirred emotions and resulted in unrest.

Following a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, several houses and vehicles were vandalized leading to the imposition of a curfew. CM Fadnavis stated that 33 police officers were injured, signaling a pre-planned attack.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde suggested a conspiracy aimed at specific communities. As a result, multiple incidents of violence erupted across Nagpur, leading to further police intervention and the use of tear gas. Investigations are ongoing to identify perpetrators as the state seeks to stabilize the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)