Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Nagpur: 'Chhaava' Film Sparks Unrest

Violence in Nagpur, following a protest against Aurangzeb's grave, was allegedly incited by the film 'Chhaava', depicting Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the unrest was premeditated and resulted in injuries to 33 police officers. Curfew was imposed to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:15 IST
Violence Erupts in Nagpur: 'Chhaava' Film Sparks Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that recent violence in Nagpur was premeditated, with targets set on specific houses following the film 'Chhaava', which reignited public anger against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie, centered on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Son of Shivaji Maharaj, stirred emotions and resulted in unrest.

Following a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, several houses and vehicles were vandalized leading to the imposition of a curfew. CM Fadnavis stated that 33 police officers were injured, signaling a pre-planned attack.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde suggested a conspiracy aimed at specific communities. As a result, multiple incidents of violence erupted across Nagpur, leading to further police intervention and the use of tear gas. Investigations are ongoing to identify perpetrators as the state seeks to stabilize the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025