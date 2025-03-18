Harjinder Singh Dhami Retains SGPC Presidency Amid Support
Amid appeals from senior leaders and the SGPC executive committee's decision, Harjinder Singh Dhami resumed his role as SGPC president after initially resigning. Senior figures such as Sukhbir Badal and Balwinder Singh Bhundar convinced Dhami to continue leading, emphasizing unity in the Sikh community.
Harjinder Singh Dhami, who recently tendered his resignation as President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has decided to retain his position following significant persuasion from top party leaders.
The Shiromani Alakil Dal's (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and senior leader Sukhbir Singh Badal played a crucial role in urging Dhami to withdraw his resignation, citing his leadership as vital for the Sikh community.
The SGPC executive committee had previously rejected Dhami's resignation, emphasizing the need for unity within the Sikh community as they face contemporary challenges.
