Shekhar Kapur Criticizes OTT Platforms for Unapproved Edits on 'Bandit Queen'

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has voiced concerns over the streaming version of his critically acclaimed 1994 film 'Bandit Queen' being altered without his consent. Kapur claimed that the film, available on Amazon Prime, is unrecognizable from his original version, and expressed dismay that his name remains associated with it despite the unauthorized edits.

Drawing a comparison to Hollywood, Kapur questioned if revered directors like Christopher Nolan would encounter similar unauthorized alterations. The discussion gained momentum on social media, with fellow filmmaker Sudhir Mishra commenting on the restrictive environment faced by Indian creators. Kapur began his commentary by praising Netflix's series 'Adolescence' for its innovative storytelling.

Other industry professionals, including director Kunal Kohli, joined the conversation, expressing shock over the liberties taken by streaming platforms to alter content without director's approval. Kohli noted that while Kapur, with his international success, might now have the freedom to create as he pleases, this autonomy was unlikely at the time 'Bandit Queen' was made.

