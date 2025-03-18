Pope Francis' Illness Highlights Cruel Absurdity of War
Pope Francis reflected on his recent illness, describing how it has clarified the absurdity of war. While recovering from a lung infection, he emphasized diplomacy and clarity in communication. The Vatican dismissed resignation rumors, and Francis plans to meet King Charles III in April.
Pope Francis, during his recovery from a complex lung infection, has used the opportunity to critique the absurdity of war through a letter to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Addressing the futility of armed conflict, the pontiff called for renewed diplomacy and more meaningful international cooperation.
Despite health challenges, Francis remains actively engaged in papal duties. Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, have dismissed any speculation about the pope's resignation and confirmed slight health improvements. Notably, Francis is also scheduled to meet with King Charles III in April.
Symbolizing his progress, the Vatican released a photograph of Francis in prayer. Although his health situation has sparked discussions reminiscent of previous papal health issues, Francis continues to control public perceptions surrounding his condition, avoiding excessive spectacle.
