Ancestral Village Celebrates Sunita Williams' Return from Space

Residents of Sunita Williams’ ancestral village in Gujarat rejoiced as she returned safely from space via a SpaceX capsule. Celebrations included firecrackers and prayers, with the 'Akhand Jyot' lit for her return. A grand procession is planned to honor her, reflecting the village's pride and joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:26 IST
Ancestral Village Celebrates Sunita Williams' Return from Space
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat's Mehsana district erupted in celebrations Wednesday as a SpaceX capsule, carrying her and her colleague Butch Wilmore, safely splashed down off the Florida coast.

In Jhulasan, Williams' safe return was eagerly awaited, as villagers watched the event live at a local temple. The moment the news broke, the community marked her return with firecrackers, dancing, and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev.'

The village, known as Williams' father's ancestral home, has been bustling with excitement since learning of her return after a prolonged stay at the International Space Station. Plans are in motion for a grand procession in her honor, celebrating her achievements and safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

