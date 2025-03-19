Left Menu

Rakesh Roshan Opens Up on Life-Altering Incident Post Blockbuster Success

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recounts a terrifying experience following the release of his son's debut film. He was shot by assailants, which led to him receiving armed security. However, instead of feeling safe, Roshan felt more vulnerable and claustrophobic, eventually opting to remove the security detail.

Rakesh Roshan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid revelation, veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan discussed a harrowing incident that followed the release of his son Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' in 2000. Roshan recounted how assailants shot him shortly after the movie's release, deeply impacting his family.

In the aftermath, armed security guards were assigned to protect him, but instead of assurance, Roshan felt increased anxiety. He expressed his fear that the very people meant to safeguard him could potentially cause harm, inadvertently or otherwise. "Even with security, you're still an open target," Roshan shared with ANI.

Feeling claustrophobic under constant surveillance, Roshan described how the security presence disrupted everyday activities like beach walks, ultimately prompting his request to withdraw the protection detail. Rakesh Roshan, who has directed iconic films and recently received the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025, emphasized a preference for leading a normal life.

