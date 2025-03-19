R Madhavan Hails Sunita Williams' Heroic Return from Space

Actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to share his heartfelt excitement as astronaut Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth following an intense space mission. Madhavan expressed his joy through social media, writing, "Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling."

The actor's post featured a video of Williams' safe landing, showing the astronaut being assisted by a team of professionals as she disembarked from the spacecraft. Madhavan acknowledged the immense challenges of her 260-day mission in space, remarking, "After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God's grace and millions of praying souls' prayers being answered."

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also celebrated the milestone, taking to social media to express his pride and admiration for the Crew-9 mission. Singh highlighted Williams' courage and resilience, emphasizing her remarkable journey as an inspiration globally.

The White House also joined the chorus of congratulations, crediting President Donald Trump's commitment to the astronauts' safe return, stating, "PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA!"

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed admiration and gratitude for the safe return of the astronauts, acknowledging the efforts of the SpaceX and NASA teams. The event marks the significant achievement of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, "Freedom," which has supported multiple successful missions.

Following the successful return, the spacecraft will undergo inspection and refurbishment in preparation for future missions, supporting NASA's broader goals for Moon and Mars exploration. Coinciding with this achievement was the launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10, initiating another long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station.

