Tragic Mishap Mars Indore's Rangpanchami Celebration

In a tragic turn of events during the Rangpanchami festival in Indore, a man was killed in an accident that occurred during the traditional 'Ger' procession on Wednesday. The unfortunate incident prompted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to retract his participation in the celebrations.

The mishap unfolded in the Rajbada area where the Ger procession set off from Tori Corner. According to the Chief Minister's statement, the individual sustained fatal injuries after falling from a moving tractor-tanker. The state leader expressed sorrow for the incident and announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's family.

Further commenting on the incident, Indore Collector Ashish Singh mentioned the efforts underway to identify the deceased, who did not possess any identification documents. As a precautionary step, the Chief Minister urged the public to exercise care during such festive gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)