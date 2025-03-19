Tragic Mishap Mars Indore's Rangpanchami Celebration
A man died in an accident during Indore's Rangpanchami festival 'Ger' procession, leading the Chief Minister to cancel his participation. The victim was unidentified as he fell from a tractor-tanker. An assistance of Rs 4 lakh was announced for the family.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events during the Rangpanchami festival in Indore, a man was killed in an accident that occurred during the traditional 'Ger' procession on Wednesday. The unfortunate incident prompted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to retract his participation in the celebrations.
The mishap unfolded in the Rajbada area where the Ger procession set off from Tori Corner. According to the Chief Minister's statement, the individual sustained fatal injuries after falling from a moving tractor-tanker. The state leader expressed sorrow for the incident and announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's family.
Further commenting on the incident, Indore Collector Ashish Singh mentioned the efforts underway to identify the deceased, who did not possess any identification documents. As a precautionary step, the Chief Minister urged the public to exercise care during such festive gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Rangpanchami
- Ger
- accident
- Chief Minister
- Madhya Pradesh
- festival
- procession
- victim
- assistance
ALSO READ
Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Seat Over Film Festival Snub Controversy
Kya Main Galat? to Debut at Cannes Film Festival, A New Milestone for Indian Music
Madhya Pradesh CM Fosters Unity at 'Janjati Devlok Mahotsav'
India Paddle Festival 2025: A Thrilling Showcase of Global Paddleboarding Talent
International Yoga Festival 2025: A Global Gathering for Peace and Wellness