The Missing Devotees from Mahakumbh: Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Modi
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party, has raised concerns about 1,000 missing Hindu devotees from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and criticized PM Narendra Modi for not addressing this issue during his recent statement in the Lok Sabha. Yadav pointed out the logistical challenges and budget queries surrounding the event.
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has voiced substantial concerns regarding approximately 1,000 Hindu devotees who have gone missing from the Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing this issue in a recent Lok Sabha statement.
The Prime Minister lauded the Mahakumbh as a demonstration of India's unity and organizing capability, concealing logistical concerns raised by Yadav. Queries linger over the budget allocation for this grand congregation, which Yadav brought to light.
Yadav urged the government to take responsibility for finding the missing individuals and assist their families. He criticized the BJP for allegedly removing posters of missing people, implying the administration's indifference to this mounting crisis. Yadav insists that Modi should prioritize resolving these concerns.
