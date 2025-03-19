Left Menu

Tesla Vandalism: Ideological Battle on Wheels

Attacks on Tesla properties and vehicles are on the rise amid growing political tensions. The attacks, involving Molotov cocktails and bullets, occur at showrooms and charging stations in the U.S. and abroad. The violence is linked to Tesla's shift toward right-wing politics, seen as betrayal by former leftist supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assaults on Tesla showrooms and vehicles have surged, with incidents involving bullets and Molotov cocktails reported across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. These assaults have ignited alarm over the increase in politically-motivated violence.

Experts suggest the attacks have intensified since Elon Musk aligned Tesla with right-wing politics, sparking backlash from former supporters. The vandalism targets symbols carrying the Tesla logo, indicating a shift in public sentiment, once largely favorable toward the electric car company.

Authorities have launched investigations, with arrests made in states like Colorado and South Carolina. The focus remains on whether these incidents represent isolated actions or a broader, organized campaign against Tesla's perceived political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

