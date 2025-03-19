Tesla Vandalism: Ideological Battle on Wheels

Assaults on Tesla showrooms and vehicles have surged, with incidents involving bullets and Molotov cocktails reported across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. These assaults have ignited alarm over the increase in politically-motivated violence.

Experts suggest the attacks have intensified since Elon Musk aligned Tesla with right-wing politics, sparking backlash from former supporters. The vandalism targets symbols carrying the Tesla logo, indicating a shift in public sentiment, once largely favorable toward the electric car company.

Authorities have launched investigations, with arrests made in states like Colorado and South Carolina. The focus remains on whether these incidents represent isolated actions or a broader, organized campaign against Tesla's perceived political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)