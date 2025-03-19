Left Menu

Salman Khan Unveils Eid Release 'Sikandar'

Bollywood star Salman Khan announced that his new film 'Sikandar', directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will release globally on March 30, aligning with the Eid festival. Alongside Khan, the film features actors Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi.

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has officially announced the release date for his much-anticipated film 'Sikandar'. The movie is set to hit theaters around the globe on March 30, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid.

Directed by the talented AR Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The announcement was made by Khan through his social media platforms, accompanied by a new promotional poster.

'Sikandar' boasts an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and others. Salman Khan, fresh off wrapping the shooting, was last seen in 'Tiger 3' with notable cameos in 'Singham Again' and 'Baby John' in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

