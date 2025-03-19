Salman Khan Unveils Eid Release 'Sikandar'

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has officially announced the release date for his much-anticipated film 'Sikandar'. The movie is set to hit theaters around the globe on March 30, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid.

Directed by the talented AR Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The announcement was made by Khan through his social media platforms, accompanied by a new promotional poster.

'Sikandar' boasts an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and others. Salman Khan, fresh off wrapping the shooting, was last seen in 'Tiger 3' with notable cameos in 'Singham Again' and 'Baby John' in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)