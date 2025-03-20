Celebrities Entangled in Betting Scandal
Six Telugu film actors, including Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, alongside 19 social media influencers, face legal action for allegedly promoting betting apps in India. A businessman filed the complaint, claiming these promotions have influenced public investment in such apps, leading to financial distress.
- Country:
- India
In a major legal development, six prominent Telugu actors, among them Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, are under scrutiny for allegedly endorsing betting apps. Alongside them, 19 social media influencers have also been implicated in the case filed by a businessman, as confirmed by police on Thursday.
The complaint, lodged with Miyapur Police Station, accuses these celebrities of promoting betting platforms through social media advertisements. This promotion, the complainant claims, has led many young individuals to invest in gambling apps, potentially leading to severe financial distress.
The police are preparing to issue notices to those named in the FIR, as the investigation continues. The allegations state that these platforms exploit the fame of high-profile individuals to target vulnerable populations, promoting illegal gambling under the guise of legitimate business.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal govt to strictly deal with illegal gambling, lotteries: Dy CM
Joint effort from big tech, govt crucial to fight illegal online gambling, betting: DIF
Crackdown on Online Gambling: Significant Progress Made
Event Contracts Surge Amid Debate: Investment or Gambling?
Haryana Takes Aim at Travel Scams and Public Gambling with New Legislative Package