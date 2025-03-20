Celebrities Entangled in Betting Scandal

In a major legal development, six prominent Telugu actors, among them Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, are under scrutiny for allegedly endorsing betting apps. Alongside them, 19 social media influencers have also been implicated in the case filed by a businessman, as confirmed by police on Thursday.

The complaint, lodged with Miyapur Police Station, accuses these celebrities of promoting betting platforms through social media advertisements. This promotion, the complainant claims, has led many young individuals to invest in gambling apps, potentially leading to severe financial distress.

The police are preparing to issue notices to those named in the FIR, as the investigation continues. The allegations state that these platforms exploit the fame of high-profile individuals to target vulnerable populations, promoting illegal gambling under the guise of legitimate business.

