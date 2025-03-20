Left Menu

Enriching Traditions: Adirang Mahotsav Celebrates India's Tribal Heritage

Adirang Mahotsav, a vibrant cultural festival held at India's National School of Drama, showcases India's tribal art and culture. Featuring over 300 artists, the event presents diverse dance, music, and crafts from 13 states, promoting the deep connection between tribal communities and nature.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:47 IST
  India

Adirang Mahotsav, the esteemed cultural festival, returns to the National School of Drama with its seventh edition, featuring over 300 tribal artists from rural India. This three-day event, starting Friday, promises an enriching experience and a vibrant confluence of theatre, music, dance, seminars, and craft.

The festival will host 15 mesmerizing dance and music performances representing 13 diverse states, alongside a captivating exhibition of tribal craftsmanship from 11 states. Described as more than just a celebration, 'Adirang Mahotsav' focuses on showcasing the intrinsic connection between tribal populations and the natural environment, echoing the timeless wisdom they embody, as stated by NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy.

Highlights include captivating theatre performances, 'Bir Barsa' and 'Bana Guda,' alongside masterclasses and seminars, enriching attendees' understanding of tribal traditions. The festival culminates on March 23, offering a profound opportunity for an inclusive cultural dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

