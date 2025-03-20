Left Menu

UP Celebrates Eight Years of Progress With 'Seva, Suraksha, Sushasan'

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to celebrate eight years of its 'Seva, Suraksha, and Sushasan' policy with a three-day exhibition. The event, themed 'UP: Growth Engine of Bharat,' will showcase achievements under the BJP, focusing on welfare schemes and infrastructure projects across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a grand celebration to commemorate eight years of its 'Seva, Suraksha, and Sushasan' policy. A three-day exhibition across state districts will showcase various achievements from March 25 to 27. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh conducted a video conference to ensure seamless execution of the event.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marking eight years in office, the exhibition will shed light on significant milestones. Themed 'UP: Growth Engine of Bharat,' it will highlight the successes of welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, and industrial growth. The focus will be on the state's transformation under BJP leadership over the past eight years.

The event will primarily use photographs to illustrate achievements in expressways, hospitals, medical colleges, and universities. These exhibits aim to emphasize the progress and development ushered in by flagship initiatives, showcasing Uttar Pradesh as a leading example of growth and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

