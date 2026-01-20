Left Menu

EU Seeks to Phase Out High-Risk Gear from Telecom Infrastructure

The European Union proposes phasing out telecom equipment from 'high-risk' countries, targeting firms like Huawei and ZTE, within three years to enhance cybersecurity. The move comes amid concerns about dependence on Chinese tech and US Big Tech dominance, with proposals needing European Parliament approval.

The European Union is advancing plans to enhance cybersecurity by phasing out telecom gear from countries deemed 'high risk,' notably targeting Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE. The initiative reflects mounting concerns within the bloc's 27 countries over reliance on both Chinese tech manufacturing and major US tech services.

Draft legislation from the EU's executive commission proposes phasing out telecom equipment from 'high risk' suppliers within three years. Huawei, the world's largest network equipment maker, and also banned in the US, could be significantly impacted. Past EU 5G cybersecurity measures were voluntary, causing inconsistent applications across member states.

Huawei argues the legislative move contravenes EU principles and WTO obligations. The new measures, which require European Parliament approval, would become mandatory and extend to other sectors like border security and health devices to safeguard the EU's economy and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

