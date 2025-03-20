Left Menu

American Hostage Released After Two and a Half Years in Afghanistan

George Glezmann, an American citizen, has been released after being held captive in Afghanistan for over two years. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the development, expressing hope while reminding that more Americans remain detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:54 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, American citizen George Glezmann has been freed after enduring more than two years of captivity in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the news on Thursday in a statement, underscoring the importance of this liberation.

Rubio described George's release as not merely a diplomatic achievement but a 'positive and constructive step' toward further international collaboration. This announcement brings a moment of relief, highlighting the persistent efforts to secure the freedom of detained Americans abroad.

The Secretary's statement also served as a poignant reminder of ongoing challenges, as there remain other American citizens in captivity in Afghanistan. The United States continues its diplomatic efforts in ensuring their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

