Left Menu

Celebrating Social Change: Shambhavi Puraskar Awards Transformative Leaders

The Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation honored the Centre for Integrated Rural and Tribal Development with the Shambhavi Puraskar for social contributions in Odisha. The awards recognize efforts in uplifting farmers, women, children, and youth. Sibaji Panda was also commended for supporting children with hearing impairments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:10 IST
Celebrating Social Change: Shambhavi Puraskar Awards Transformative Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) honored the Centre for Integrated Rural and Tribal Development (CIRTD) with the 12th Shambhavi Puraskar on Thursday for its substantial societal contributions in Odisha.

Focusing on Sundargarh district, CIRTD has improved the lives of farmers, women, children, and youth through various transformative programs, as detailed in the foundation's statement.

Sibaji Panda from Sonepur was also recognized with a jury commendation certificate for his impactful work with hearing-impaired children. The ceremony featured Union Minister Jayant Singh Chowdhury and Padma Shri Ashok Kumar Mohapatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025