Celebrating Social Change: Shambhavi Puraskar Awards Transformative Leaders

The Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) honored the Centre for Integrated Rural and Tribal Development (CIRTD) with the 12th Shambhavi Puraskar on Thursday for its substantial societal contributions in Odisha.

Focusing on Sundargarh district, CIRTD has improved the lives of farmers, women, children, and youth through various transformative programs, as detailed in the foundation's statement.

Sibaji Panda from Sonepur was also recognized with a jury commendation certificate for his impactful work with hearing-impaired children. The ceremony featured Union Minister Jayant Singh Chowdhury and Padma Shri Ashok Kumar Mohapatra.

