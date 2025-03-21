Left Menu

Singaporean DJ Faces Serious Charges: A High-Profile Legal Battle Ahead

Gunalan Morgan, a Singaporean Radio DJ and actor, faces multiple charges including sexual communication with a minor and voyeurism. His alleged offences have led to a suspension from Mediacorp, with termination proceedings underway. The legal consequences of his charges are significant, with potential jail time and fines.

  Singapore
  • Singapore

Gunalan Morgan, a notable figure in Singapore's media scene, is facing serious allegations. Charged on Friday, the Radio DJ and Tamil actor stands accused of multiple sex-related offences, including communication with a minor and voyeurism.

Upon Morgan's arrest, media company Mediacorp acted swiftly, suspending him from his duties and initiating termination notice. This move followed the court's formal charges and the issuance of a gag order covering the victims' identities and crime scenes.

As the case unfolds, Morgan, who was unrepresented in the initial hearing, plans to seek legal counsel. His next court hearing is set for April 21, where the full scale of allegations and judicial outcomes will become clearer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

