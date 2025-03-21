Left Menu

Echoes of the Shehnai: The Undying Legacy of Ustad Bismillah Khan

From the auspicious traditions to global recognition, Ustad Bismillah Khan elevated the humble shehnai to classical prominence. Despite Khan's unrivaled legacy, today’s players struggle with lack of practice dedication and financial challenges. Yet, hope endures as a new generation aims to revive the instrument's fading glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:32 IST
Ustad Bismillah Khan's rendition of Raag Kafi at the Red Fort in 1947 marked a turning point for the shehnai, elevating it from sacred rituals to worldwide acclaim. Decades later, the legacy of this classical instrument encounters challenges. However, in Khan's absence, new artists strive to rekindle its glory.

Khan's unmatched talent placed the shehnai at the forefront of musical concerts globally. Despite efforts by heirs and celebrated artists, the instrument's prominence has waned. The younger musicians today battle public disinterest and financial constraints, as the shehnai's intricate mastery demands profound dedication often unrewarded.

Hope pivots around renewed interest and educational integrations of Indian classical music. Making rare instruments like the shehnai part of school curricula may foster a revival. Though the music's volume may have softened, the shehnai plays on, whispering promises of a vibrant yet elusive rebirth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

