Goa Cracks Down on Beach Touts and Dog Bite Menace
The Goa government is considering amending laws to combat tout-related issues on beaches, with potential penalties for habitual offenders. This initiative arises from meetings involving the State Tourism Department, police, and other relevant bodies. Additionally, measures are being implemented to address the increasing incidents of dog bites on beach areas.
The Goa Government is set to amend current laws in an effort to address the persistent issue of touts at popular beaches throughout the state. Authorities are prepared to take stringent measures, including banishing repeat offenders from certain districts, said a senior official from the tourism department on Friday.
The decision follows a pivotal meeting between the shack owners' association and the police, which was chaired by State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. The discussion was aimed at safeguarding tourists and improving beach security.
Further addressing concerns, the tourism department is also tackling the increasing dog bite incidents reported from various beaches, working alongside the State Animal Husbandry Department and NGO Mission Rabies to enhance sterilization programs for stray dogs over the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
