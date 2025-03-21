Left Menu

Nihsango Ishwar Triumphs at 20th META Awards

The Bengali play 'Nihsango Ishwar' achieved dominance at the 20th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, claiming five awards in various categories, including best original script and best lead actor. The event celebrated theatrical excellence, with 'Swang: Jas ki Tas' and 'Chandaa Bedni' also receiving multiple accolades.

Updated: 21-03-2025 16:43 IST
Nihsango Ishwar Triumphs at 20th META Awards
Bengali play 'Nihsango Ishwar' emerged as the standout performance at the 20th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), capturing five prestigious accolades across thirteen categories. The awards for best original script, best stage design, and best actor in a lead role (male) went to the multitalented Suman Saha.

This year's META took place from March 13, culminating in an award ceremony orchestrated by the Mahindra Group in collaboration with Teamwork Arts. 'Nihsango Ishwar' explores the final day of Krishna's life, post-Kurukshetra battle and noting Lord Balarama's passing, under the direction of Saha himself. The play also claimed awards for best supporting role (female) to Chandrani Sarkar and best production.

Other notable winners included Akshay Singh Thakur from 'Swang: Jas ki Tas', awarded best director and best sound and music design. Additional honours were bestowed in choreography and light design categories to 'Chandaa Bedni,' highlighting the diverse linguistic representation from Bangla to Kannada. The ceremony also celebrated the lifetime achievements of Shanta Gokhale, honouring her indelible impact on Indian arts and literature.

