Left Menu

Swinging for Change: Golf for Good Drives Impact

The 'Golf for Good' charity tournament, backed by Neokred's CSR initiative, raised significant funds to provide meals for 1,400 children in Karnataka. Prominent leaders participated to support The Akshaya Patra Foundation's mission to eliminate classroom hunger and improve education. The event underlined the power of collective action in social change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:38 IST
Swinging for Change: Golf for Good Drives Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 'Golf for Good' charity tournament, held on March 21, 2025, at Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire Club, successfully mobilized support for The Akshaya Patra Foundation. Organized under Neokred's CSR initiative, The Empact Project, the event aimed to fund hot mid-day meals for 1,400 children in government schools across Karnataka.

Featuring participation from leading industry figures like Dinesh Malkani and Vaibhav Gupta, the tournament transcended beyond mere competition. The raised proceeds will support Akshaya Patra's efforts under the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, providing meals to over 2.25 million children daily across India. Each play was a step towards ensuring children's nutrition and education.

Expressing gratitude for the collective effort, Akshaya Patra's CEO, Shridhar Venkat, highlighted the importance of community collaboration. The initiative showcased Neokred's 'The Empact Project' as a pivotal platform in bridging corporate and NGO efforts for tangible social change. This event marks a commitment to use corporate influence for societal benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025