Swinging for Change: Golf for Good Drives Impact

The 'Golf for Good' charity tournament, held on March 21, 2025, at Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire Club, successfully mobilized support for The Akshaya Patra Foundation. Organized under Neokred's CSR initiative, The Empact Project, the event aimed to fund hot mid-day meals for 1,400 children in government schools across Karnataka.

Featuring participation from leading industry figures like Dinesh Malkani and Vaibhav Gupta, the tournament transcended beyond mere competition. The raised proceeds will support Akshaya Patra's efforts under the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, providing meals to over 2.25 million children daily across India. Each play was a step towards ensuring children's nutrition and education.

Expressing gratitude for the collective effort, Akshaya Patra's CEO, Shridhar Venkat, highlighted the importance of community collaboration. The initiative showcased Neokred's 'The Empact Project' as a pivotal platform in bridging corporate and NGO efforts for tangible social change. This event marks a commitment to use corporate influence for societal benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)