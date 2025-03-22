Historic Harmony at Risk: Haskell Free Library Faces New Border Regulations

For over a century, the Haskell Free Library and Opera House has symbolized the camaraderie between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont, allowing open access across their shared border. But that long-standing tradition is set to change as U.S. authorities enact stricter regulations.

The new measures end an unwritten agreement that allowed Canadians to enter without inspection from the US side. Now, only library card holders and employees will be allowed to cross freely. Officials cite security concerns amid increased unauthorized border activities as the main reason for the change.

This decision, rooted in the broader context of tense US-Canada relations, has stirred significant emotion among locals. Residents and officials on both sides decry the change, emphasizing the area's legacy of cooperation. Despite the new rules, they vow to maintain the bond that has long united these border communities.

