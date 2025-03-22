Left Menu

Karla Sofia Gascon Speaks Out Amid Oscar Controversy

Karla Sofia Gascon, Mexican actress, responds to backlash over historic tweets threatening her Oscar chances. Once poised to be the first transgender Academy Award winner, her candid social media posts of 2016 derailed her hopes. She maintains there's a campaign against her, as Netflix remains supportive.

Updated: 22-03-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:42 IST
Karla Sofia Gascon (Photo/Instagram/@karsiagascon). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, Mexican actress Karla Sofia Gascon has publicly addressed the Twitter controversy that jeopardized her Oscar aspirations for her performance in 'Emilia Perez.' At a recent book promotion for 'Lo que queda de mi,' Gascon revealed her perspective on the backlash related to her past social media posts.

Gascon, on the path to become the first openly transgender actress to win an Academy Award, saw her dreams shattered following journalist Sarah Hagi's revelations of her 2016 tweets. These posts, containing offensive remarks about Islam, George Floyd, and the LGBTQ+ community, incited widespread outrage and resulted in public condemnation.

Gascon claims there was a deliberate attempt to undermine her Oscar bid, stating that a campaign was orchestrated against her until success was achieved. Despite oscillating between apologies and resistance, she insists on providing no apologies for her past. As Netflix, producer of 'Emilia Perez,' initially distanced itself from the turmoil, it later showed support by inviting Gascon to its Oscars event. Despite the ongoing saga, Netflix executives, including Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and co-CEO Ted Sarandos, have expressed openness to future collaborations with Gascon.

