Karla Sofia Gascon Speaks Out Amid Oscar Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Mexican actress Karla Sofia Gascon has publicly addressed the Twitter controversy that jeopardized her Oscar aspirations for her performance in 'Emilia Perez.' At a recent book promotion for 'Lo que queda de mi,' Gascon revealed her perspective on the backlash related to her past social media posts.

Gascon, on the path to become the first openly transgender actress to win an Academy Award, saw her dreams shattered following journalist Sarah Hagi's revelations of her 2016 tweets. These posts, containing offensive remarks about Islam, George Floyd, and the LGBTQ+ community, incited widespread outrage and resulted in public condemnation.

Gascon claims there was a deliberate attempt to undermine her Oscar bid, stating that a campaign was orchestrated against her until success was achieved. Despite oscillating between apologies and resistance, she insists on providing no apologies for her past. As Netflix, producer of 'Emilia Perez,' initially distanced itself from the turmoil, it later showed support by inviting Gascon to its Oscars event. Despite the ongoing saga, Netflix executives, including Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and co-CEO Ted Sarandos, have expressed openness to future collaborations with Gascon.

