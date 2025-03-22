Temple Tensions: Priest Kills Fellow Clergyman in Tragic Aarti Altercation

A temple priest was taken into custody following the fatal stabbing of a fellow priest during the evening Aarti at a temple in Rajasthan's Dausa district, an official confirmed on Saturday.

Srikrishna Meena, SHO of Lalsot, reported that a violent dispute over temple supremacy led to the fatal attack. The incident occurred during the Aarti on Friday, resulting in the death of Parshuram Das Maharaj.

The accused, Shivpal Das, claimed the conflict arose after Parshuram Das refused to open the sanctum sanctorum doors. Post-incident, Shivpal fled but was apprehended 18 kilometers from the temple. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)