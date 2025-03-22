Governor Stresses Unity Amidst Secessionist Threats
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the ongoing threat of secessionist forces in some states, highlighting the enduring relevance of RSS founder K B Hedgewar's principles of unity and integration. He countered the narrative that India was never homogenous, citing historical unification under Emperor Ashoka.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has raised concerns about the presence of secessionist forces in some Indian states, underscoring the lasting importance of the unity and integration propagated by RSS founder K B Hedgewar.
During a book release event for 'Hedgewar (Founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) - A Definitive Biography' by British Indian author Sachin Nandha, Radhakrishnan contested the view that India had never been a cohesive nation. He pointed to Emperor Ashoka's historical unification of the subcontinent as evidence of India's long-standing unity.
The Governor also highlighted the divisive impact of foreign invasions and reiterated the significance of Hedgewar's message today. He praised the RSS's contribution through its history of producing dedicated patriots and shared insights from his connection with the Sangh, particularly in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Governor
- Radhakrishnan
- RSS
- Hedgewar
- secessionist
- unity
- India
- Tamil Nadu
- biography
ALSO READ
CIA lays off some recently hired officers as Trump shakes up intelligence community
Rs 250 crore will be provided for various development of Christian community, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
India's Semiconductor Boom: Tapping a $40 Billion Opportunity by 2030
Mizoram Unites for Chapchar Kut: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity
Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for Unity, Education Over Division