Governor Highlights Relevance of Hedgewar's Ideals Amid Secessionist Threats

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the continued relevance of RSS founder K B Hedgewar's ideals in promoting unity, countering claims of India's historical heterogeneity. At the Raj Bhavan, during a book launch, Radhakrishnan highlighted Hedgewar's impact and the enduring threat of secessionist forces in some states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan underlined the ongoing relevance of unity and integration ideals introduced by the RSS founder, K B Hedgewar, amid the persistent activities of secessionist forces.

Speaking at a book launch in Raj Bhavan, Radhakrishnan refuted the notion that India lacked historical unity, citing Emperor Ashoka's efforts in uniting the subcontinent.

He noted foreign invaders historically fragmented India, making Hedgewar's message of unity critical today, and praised RSS's role in fostering patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

