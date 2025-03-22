Governor Highlights Relevance of Hedgewar's Ideals Amid Secessionist Threats

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan underlined the ongoing relevance of unity and integration ideals introduced by the RSS founder, K B Hedgewar, amid the persistent activities of secessionist forces.

Speaking at a book launch in Raj Bhavan, Radhakrishnan refuted the notion that India lacked historical unity, citing Emperor Ashoka's efforts in uniting the subcontinent.

He noted foreign invaders historically fragmented India, making Hedgewar's message of unity critical today, and praised RSS's role in fostering patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)