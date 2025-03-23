Jennifer Lopez Turns the Page on Love Life Post-Divorce

Jennifer Lopez has moved on from her divorce with Ben Affleck and is prepared to embrace dating once more, as confirmed by Page Six. Court documents revealed that the Los Angeles County Superior Court finalized their divorce on February 21, following their separation on April 26, 2024, due to irreconcilable differences.

According to sources close to the star, Lopez is keen to find love again, with her friends urging her to enter the dating world. 'Jennifer is ready to put herself out there again and hasn't given up on finding love,' an insider conveyed. This time, Lopez is contemplating expanding her dating pool beyond the celebrity circle, showing openness to new possibilities.

While Lopez looks ahead, Affleck, who married Lopez in July 2022 and celebrated their union in Georgia the following month, is reportedly refocusing his attention on ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, sources within their circles suggest that both Lopez and Garner, who has been dating John Miller since 2018, are uninterested in rekindling past romances with Affleck. 'I'd say they're both relieved to be done with him,' the insider noted, emphasizing their shared journey of co-parenting.

