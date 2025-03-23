Left Menu

Longevity in Kerala: A Gift and a Challenge

Kerala's Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister, Saji Cherian, highlighted a unique issue faced by the state due to its declining mortality rate. While this reflects superior healthcare, it also increases government pension liabilities as citizens live longer. The minister noted the birth rate is also low, pointing to broader demographic challenges.

Updated: 23-03-2025 18:14 IST
Kerala is facing a demographic paradox. While the state's healthcare system excels, indicated by a significantly low mortality rate, this success brings its own challenges. Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian noted the rising government pension liability as people live longer lives.

Addressing the State NGO Union in Alappuzha, Cherian remarked on the demographic trends, saying both birth and death rates are low, further complicating the state's pension system. He shared a personal anecdote, mentioning his 94-year-old mother who benefits from the pension scheme.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan, while refraining from direct comment on Cherian's statements, reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of all citizens. The situation calls for balancing healthcare excellence with sustainable fiscal management.

