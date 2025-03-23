Longevity in Kerala: A Gift and a Challenge

Kerala is facing a demographic paradox. While the state's healthcare system excels, indicated by a significantly low mortality rate, this success brings its own challenges. Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian noted the rising government pension liability as people live longer lives.

Addressing the State NGO Union in Alappuzha, Cherian remarked on the demographic trends, saying both birth and death rates are low, further complicating the state's pension system. He shared a personal anecdote, mentioning his 94-year-old mother who benefits from the pension scheme.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan, while refraining from direct comment on Cherian's statements, reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of all citizens. The situation calls for balancing healthcare excellence with sustainable fiscal management.

(With inputs from agencies.)