Gandhi's Legacy: Artefacts Returned to India

The National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi has received a significant donation of artefacts linked to Mahatma Gandhi, including hand-spun clothing items, from South Africa's Phoenix Settlement Trust and Gandhi Development Trust.

Mahatma Gandhi's connection with South Africa holds historical importance; the Phoenix Settlement, founded by Gandhi in 1904, serves as a symbol of his early political journey. The artefacts include Kasturba Gandhi's saree and a garland spun by Gandhi himself.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present at the handing-over ceremony, emphasizing the continued relevance of Gandhi's message. This exchange serves as a testament to the enduring bond between India and South Africa through Gandhi's legacy.

