Gandhi's Legacy: Artefacts Returned to India

Several artefacts and documents related to Mahatma Gandhi, including clothing items hand-spun by him, have been returned to India's National Gandhi Museum by the Phoenix Settlement Trust and Gandhi Development Trust. The donation highlights Gandhi's historical significance in both India and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:39 IST
The National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi has received a significant donation of artefacts linked to Mahatma Gandhi, including hand-spun clothing items, from South Africa's Phoenix Settlement Trust and Gandhi Development Trust.

Mahatma Gandhi's connection with South Africa holds historical importance; the Phoenix Settlement, founded by Gandhi in 1904, serves as a symbol of his early political journey. The artefacts include Kasturba Gandhi's saree and a garland spun by Gandhi himself.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present at the handing-over ceremony, emphasizing the continued relevance of Gandhi's message. This exchange serves as a testament to the enduring bond between India and South Africa through Gandhi's legacy.

