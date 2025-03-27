Budget Challenges Delay Salman Khan's Action Flick with Atlee
Bollywood icon Salman Khan's action film with director Atlee faces delays due to budget constraints. The 59-year-old actor discusses challenges of pan-Indian projects, emphasizing high costs and regional fanbase differences. Khan, collaborating with Sanjay Dutt, remains hopeful about upcoming projects despite financial hurdles.
Bollywood megastar Salman Khan revealed that his upcoming action movie with South Indian filmmaker Atlee has been postponed owing to financial constraints.
The film's substantial budget poses challenges, Khan noted in a group interview, underlining the difficult balance of Bollywood-south collaborations without the right script and financing.
Khan, who is also working on another action film with Sanjay Dutt, shared insights into the complexities of creating pan-Indian movies. He cited budget issues and regional audience dynamics as key obstacles in this multidimensional endeavor.
