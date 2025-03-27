Ram Charan's 'Peddi': A Cinematic Journey Unveiled

Celebrated actor Ram Charan's latest venture, 'Peddi', was revealed coinciding with his 40th birthday. The announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' promises an intriguing storyline with contributions from notable stars including Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. The film marks Kapoor's second Telugu project.

The film is backed by a robust production team, including music maestro AR Rahman, under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, ensuring a cinematic experience to anticipate.

