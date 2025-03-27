Left Menu

Ram Charan's 'Peddi': A Cinematic Journey Unveiled

The film 'Peddi', Ram Charan’s 16th feature, was announced on his 40th birthday. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, it also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and others. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, with a talented production team behind it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:11 IST
Celebrated actor Ram Charan's latest venture, 'Peddi', was revealed coinciding with his 40th birthday. The announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' promises an intriguing storyline with contributions from notable stars including Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. The film marks Kapoor's second Telugu project.

The film is backed by a robust production team, including music maestro AR Rahman, under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, ensuring a cinematic experience to anticipate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

