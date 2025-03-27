Left Menu

French Cinema Icon Gerard Depardieu Faces Sexual Assault Trial

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces an 18-month suspended sentence and a 20,000-euro fine in a sexual assault trial. Accused of assaulting two women in 2021, Depardieu has contested the allegations, terming them false. This marks the first time Depardieu stands trial for such accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:59 IST
French Cinema Icon Gerard Depardieu Faces Sexual Assault Trial
Gerard Depardieu
  • Country:
  • France

French actor Gerard Depardieu could face an 18-month suspended sentence along with a 20,000-euro fine as French prosecutors proceed with sexual assault charges, according to reports from Le Parisien and other media outlets.

The 76-year-old cinematic icon stands accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. Though he admits to grabbing one woman's hips, Depardieu denies any wrongdoing, claiming the actions did not amount to assault. His lawyer argues the allegations are false and that the investigation was flawed.

This trial is significant, marking the first time that Depardieu, who has been subject to numerous sexual misconduct allegations in recent years, is being formally tried.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025