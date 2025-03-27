French Cinema Icon Gerard Depardieu Faces Sexual Assault Trial

French actor Gerard Depardieu could face an 18-month suspended sentence along with a 20,000-euro fine as French prosecutors proceed with sexual assault charges, according to reports from Le Parisien and other media outlets.

The 76-year-old cinematic icon stands accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. Though he admits to grabbing one woman's hips, Depardieu denies any wrongdoing, claiming the actions did not amount to assault. His lawyer argues the allegations are false and that the investigation was flawed.

This trial is significant, marking the first time that Depardieu, who has been subject to numerous sexual misconduct allegations in recent years, is being formally tried.

(With inputs from agencies.)