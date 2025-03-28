Left Menu

Pope Francis Prays for Earthquake Victims Amid Personal Health Battle

Pope Francis, in recovery after a severe bout of double pneumonia, has offered prayers for the victims of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Despite his ongoing health challenges, including a fungal infection, he continues his duties from the Vatican and remains in constant medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:04 IST
Pope Francis Prays for Earthquake Victims Amid Personal Health Battle
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, recovering from life-threatening double pneumonia, has extended prayers for the victims of a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand. The earthquake, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, caused significant devastation in Myanmar's second-largest city, exacerbating the challenges faced by a nation already engulfed in civil conflict.

The Vatican reported that since his return from a five-week hospital stay, Pope Francis has been undergoing physical and respiratory therapy, showing steady improvement in his condition. Despite enduring a persistent fungal infection affecting his respiratory system, he continues to carry out papal duties, including leading prayers.

During his ongoing recovery, the Pope has been advised to remain free from outside visitors and avoid large gatherings for at least two months. The Vatican remains uncertain about his participation in upcoming liturgical events, including the canonisation of Carlo Acutis. Meanwhile, the Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin engaged in diplomatic discussions on European security, originally slated for Pope Francis, underscoring the pontiff's significant role in global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025