Pope Francis Prays for Earthquake Victims Amid Personal Health Battle

Pope Francis, recovering from life-threatening double pneumonia, has extended prayers for the victims of a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand. The earthquake, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, caused significant devastation in Myanmar's second-largest city, exacerbating the challenges faced by a nation already engulfed in civil conflict.

The Vatican reported that since his return from a five-week hospital stay, Pope Francis has been undergoing physical and respiratory therapy, showing steady improvement in his condition. Despite enduring a persistent fungal infection affecting his respiratory system, he continues to carry out papal duties, including leading prayers.

During his ongoing recovery, the Pope has been advised to remain free from outside visitors and avoid large gatherings for at least two months. The Vatican remains uncertain about his participation in upcoming liturgical events, including the canonisation of Carlo Acutis. Meanwhile, the Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin engaged in diplomatic discussions on European security, originally slated for Pope Francis, underscoring the pontiff's significant role in global peace efforts.

